Fatal crash on Veterans Expressway shuts down all northbound lanes near Hillsborough Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash causing lane closures on the Veterans Expressway.

According to deputies, all northbound lanes near Hillsborough Avenue have been closed for the time being.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to 8 On Your Side the crash involves a semi-truck and SUV. A fire started as a result of the crash.

Drivers heading in this direction should seek alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.