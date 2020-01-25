Fatal crash causes road closures near International Mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Boy Scout Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard.
According to TPD, the crash happened on eastbound Boy Scout Boulevard, which has now been closed as officers investigate.
Please use an alternate route if possible.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
