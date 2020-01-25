Live Now
WATCH: 2020 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Fatal crash causes road closures near International Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a car at the intersection of Boy Scout Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard.

According to TPD, the crash happened on eastbound Boy Scout Boulevard, which has now been closed as officers investigate.

Please use an alternate route if possible.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Mayor Castor on handing over the key

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor on handing over the key"

Searching for Mayor Castor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Searching for Mayor Castor"

Pirates arrive in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates arrive in Tampa"

Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go"

Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss