Fans already looking forward to next year’s Firestone Grand Prix weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix finally made it’s way to the streets of St. Petersburg after being postponed back in March due to COVID-19.

This year’s race featured fewer fans than what the race is used to hosting because of the health protocols race organizers put in place.

Even though there were fewer fans, it didn’t stop some families from keeping their annual traditions.

For the Blydenburgh Family, they’ve attended the Firestone Grand Prix for the last three years, and they have been waiting to see the races.

 “We were all ready back in March,” Kerrie Blydenburgh said. “We had our gear out and we were ready to go. So we are really pumped to be back.”

Fans tell 8 On Your Side they area already planning for the race next year.

“We already have the weekend planned,” said Julie Blaskovich.

The 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be held March 5 – 7 and will kick off the INDYCAR season.

