Family of armed robber protests his shooting, death by Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of 26-year-old Dominique Mulkey is angry.

On Tuesday morning, Mulkey walked into a Dollar General Store on 50th Street in Tampa and started loading food into a large trash bag. He was armed with a handgun.

An employee called 911 and a short time later, Tampa police officers found Mulkey walking down 50th Street, still carrying the firearm.

Officers screamed at Mulkey and ordered him to drop his weapon. When Mulkey turned towards officers with the gun in his hand, the officers fired multiple rounds at Mulkey and killed him.

Michelle Williams, who is a community activist, believes Mulkey wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

“What he went into that store for was food. He filled a black garbage bag full of food and snacks to eat,” said Williams.

She says she isn’t denying that Mulkey was armed with a gun, but she doesn’t think Tampa police officers had to kill him and that it is possible he never heard their orders to stop when they confronted him on the street.

“Dominique was hard of hearing and deaf, so from behind, he would never have heard the commands of the police,” she said.

Mulkey’s sister says she believes the officers had other options.

“Maybe this officer could have shot him in the leg. The way this officer was shooting my brother was like watching the ‘Hunger Games’ or who can shoot the most or who could kill the target,” said Yyoni Bunkley.

Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan offered to meet with family members on Friday to hear their concerns. The family declined to meet Dugan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

