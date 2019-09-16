Family, friends grieving after 18-year-old dies following crash on I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Stephanie Carroll graduated from Lake Gibson High School in May. She was ready to go to college and live a full life. That changed Saturday night.

She was one of the first friend’s Tearyn Olson made when she moved here seven years ago.

“She was amazing. She’s so goofy. She was always making everybody laugh. She was amazing,” Olson said.

Stephanie was on her way back from the aquarium Saturday night with friends ranging in age from 16 to 19. Her boyfriend, the driver of a F350 truck, lost control on I-4 near I-75 heading east.

“I have no words. I can’t even process what happened,” Olson said.

The truck hit a center guardrail, flipped and landed on the opposite side of I-4. The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. Three other teens were hurt but are expected to be okay. Stephanie was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she later died.

“You don’t expect it to happen to anyone. Especially not someone like her, you know,” she said.

Her family is heartbroken, her friends are devastated. They remember her as a smart, funny and loyal friend.

When it came to siblings, Stephanie had the best in her older sister.

“It’s always been Tiff and Steph. Always. Anytime I talked about Tiff, Steph was involved,” Olson said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help her family with funeral expenses.