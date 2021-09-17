Families battling pediatric cancer get opportunity to see Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Families who have had a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer got a chance to see the Stanley Cup in person Friday and hang out with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

According to the City of Tampa, the Children’s Cancer Center and 1Voice Foundation brought more than 30 kids and their families to Old City Hall in Downtown Tampa. These are children currently dealing with a cancer diagnosis or are in remission.

They all got to spent time with Mayor Castor and her pup, Desa, then got to take pictures with the Stanley Cup.

“Events like this are incredibly important to the kids because they feel like their voices are being heard,” said Sharin Nelson, the director of Programs and Family Services for the Children’s Cancer Center. “This is

something they would normally not ever have the chance to do.”

One of the kids who got to participate in Friday’s hang-out was Kate. She was diagnosed with cancer at 3 years old and began treatment at Tampa General Hospital. She’s now 5 years old and in remission. The City of Tampa said as of January, she is 100 percent cancer-free, according to her father.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. 1Voice Foundation says cancer is the second leading cause of death for kids ages one to 14.