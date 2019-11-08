‘Fairy Godfathers’ in Clearwater help women during their darkest days

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The owners of the popular salon La Posh in Clearwater are known for helping women during their darkest days.

Through their foundations “My Fairy Godfather”, a private 501 (c3) the men give the “Gift of Beauty” through extraordinary experiences.

Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton first started helping women experiencing hair loss for health reasons.

“Andrew and I sat down with a plethora of wigs. We had ones with bangs, without bangs, so I could go to the bus stop, they helped me feel normal again. It was something taken off my plate that they did for me and I will always be indebted to them for that,” said Carrie Roper, a breast cancer survivor.

Roper went on to explain that the Fairy Godfathers have a gift of identifying what it takes to make a woman look and more importantly feel like themselves again.

“I feel so lucky to have been a recipient of them and this amazing foundation,” she said.

The Fairy Godfathers have been helping women for 10 years now, but formally formed their foundation www.myfairygodfathers.net three years ago.

They help women in teens across Pinellas, even rolling out the red carpet for girls who can’t afford to go to prom.

“We provided everything for them. Last year alone we helped almost 200 girls in this area, we hit all of the high schools in Pinellas county all 16.”, said Andrew Ashton of La Posh Salon.

The Fairy Godfathers are always looking for volunteers and donations to keep empowering women through beauty.

