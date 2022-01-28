Experts suggest prepping your pipes and pumps ahead of Tampa Bay cold snap

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have outdoor pipes or a pool, you may want to consider some preparations going into this weekend’s cold snap. Depending on where you live, how low the temperatures are expected to dip and for how long, there could be some damage.

Steve Davidson is with Dunedin Plumbing and says mobile homes are of particular concern because there are exposed pipes underneath the structure. “Mobile homes are like I said, the most concern down here,” Davidson said. “Because most of your mobile homes are open underneath and that cold wind coming through there, especially if they’re on the water.”

Davidson suggested mobile home owners buy special tape to protect their pipes from freezing.

“You can use what they call heat tape,” Davidson said. “A lot of people who live in mobile homes are concerned because they’ve got a lot of stuff underneath mobile homes. You can use heat tape, you can use pipe wrap.”

People who own pools should also be prepared. The pipes leading to and from the pump are generally exposed to the elements, and therefore vulnerable to the extreme cold temperatures.

Mike Stevens owns the Pinch A Penny in Dunedin and suggests making sure your equipment is working efficiently.

“The first thing I would do is clean your filters and your baskets,” Stevens said, who suggests leaving the pump running during the cold weather. “If the temperature is going to get below 38 degrees, I would run the motor continuously until it gets above 38 degrees.”