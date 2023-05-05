TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Anthony Naiboa was just 20 years old when he was gunned down in Seminole Heights in October of 2017.

His father, Casimar Naiboa, says his son worked hard for everything he achieved.

He says his son, who had autism, once asked him why he was born that way.

“I told him, you could do everything you want in life,” Naiboa recalled.

Despite his problems, Anthony earned a high school diploma and his father says his one goal in life was to be a productive citizen.

“A few days before we lost him, he told me, ‘Papa I know how to use the forklift,'” said Naiboa.

Ever since the murder, Casimar Naiboa believes the system was against him, including a judge who he believes didn’t handle his son’s case properly.

“Since day one, she was granting them all of the wishes, all of the motions that they want,” said Naiboa.

On Monday, nearly six years after the killings, Howell Donaldson III pleaded guilty and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Casimar Naiboa also believes prosecutors were not interested in pursuing the death penalty.

“This decision was made on the first day,” said Naiboa.

Source: Family handout

He says retired Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is the only one who supported him.

“The great Chief Brian Dugan is the only one who stick up for us. We want to thank him, he is the only one who stick up for us,” said Naiboa.

He now blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointing Susan Lopez as the prosecutor to replace Andrew Warren.

“He fired Andrew Warren and he appoint this lady and she was even weaker,” said Naiboa.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan Lopez says she is aware of Mr. Naiboa’s feelings, and she respects them. However, she says she had to consider the wishes of all of the victim’s families. Lopez says she believes there was never going to be a scenario where all of the victim’s families would agree on the sentence for Howell Donaldson III and she says the overwhelming majority of the families of the victims did not want to endure a long trial.

Casimar Naiboa says he misses his son every day.

“Our family is never going to be together again,” said Naiboa.