PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA)–It’s now been more than three months since Hurricane Ian.

While communities have made big steps in getting back on their feet, there’s still a lot of work that’s going to be done.

“Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build was completely gone,” said Lowe’s manager Brittany Wagner.

Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida, and Manatee County was no exception.

Wagner experienced the damage first-hand, living without running water for 22 days in the midst trying to open up a new Lowe’s in Parrish.

“[Our community] didn’t know how to pick up the pieces of it, but Lowe’s stepped in and supported us,” she said.

Through months of construction, supply chain issues, and hiring over 180 employees, Wagner made sure this new store was ready for it’s grand opening on December 30–rain, catagory 4 hurricane, or shine.

“Hurricane Ian hit on a Wednesday and you were back to work on Friday,” said News Channel 8’s Nicole Rogers. “Why was it so important to you to stay on track with this store opening?”

“I saw the need in the community up here, that they would need a Lowe’s store,” Wagner responded. “We had to get the store open.”

The new 98,000-square-foot Lowe’s is the first to open with a tool rental department .



For future disasters, customers won’t have to buy new equipment.

They will be able to rent what they need at a lower cost.



It’s all come together for the grand opening–a moment Wagner says is a moment she will forget.



“When I got here back in July, it was dirt,” Wagner explained. “The walls weren’t up, the roof wasn’t on.”

“To get to be a part of that process and to watch everything go up with [the associates] is the most exciting part.”

Lowe’s is now donating $1,000 to the North River Firefighter’s Organization, the community outreach division of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manatee Board of Education.