Every Publix sub goes on sale this week

TAMPA (WFLA) — Yes, every single Publix sub will go on sale starting Wednesday this week.

Publix took to Twitter to address the rumors that started circulating last week about the sale.

Yes, the Publix Ultimate, Italian, or classic turkey are mouth watering, but what most people are likely taking away from this headline is that the chicken tender sub is on sale for $5.99. And that’s fine.

The sale will last from Wednesday thru Sunday.

