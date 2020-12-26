‘Every kid needs shoes’: Tampa organization gives away sneakers to children in need on Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Smith’s Divine Connections held a sneaker giveaway Friday evening on Nebraska Avenue to help children in need on Christmas Day.

The organization passed out close to 125 sneakers they purchased with donations from the community.

“As of right now, this time is really hard. We’re all taking a loss. So I just appreciate them for really doing this for the kids most of all,” said Nadaleen Guerrier, who picked up a pair of shoes for her sister.

This is a struggle that organizer Candy Smith said she’s familiar with. It prompted her to host this holiday giveaway.

“I once lived in a shelter for 30 days and I started a nonprofit in St. Louis nine years ago. So when I recently moved in to Tampa, I just decided I need to do something for the people here in Tampa so I thought about shoes. Every kid needs shoes,” Smith said.