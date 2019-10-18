Event cancellations due to tropical storm Nestor in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nestor has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is making its way towards the Panhandle and southern parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisana.

Out of caution, many local events are being canceled as a storm surge warning has been placed in effect for Indian Pass, Florida, to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Below are several events that are canceled for the upcoming weekend:

Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Canceled for Friday, Oct. 18

Click here to see if there will be any weather-related delays Saturday or Sunday.

Venice Farmers Market

Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

Sun Fiesta event in Downtown Venice

The bed races and parade are canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

The rest of the Sun Fiesta activities in Centennial Park are currently still scheduled for this weekend, including arts and crafts vendors, kids activities, music and entertainment, the Miss Sun Fiesta Pageant on Saturday and the 5K Run on Sunday.

Churches Team Up to Form Sports Program for Kids (Northern Hillsborough and Southern Pasco)

Canceled Saturday, Oct. 19

If you know of another local event canceled due to inclement weather, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: