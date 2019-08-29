Evacuation zone tags available for some Tampa and Pinellas County residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Evacuation zone hang tags were mailed to Tampa residents in the spring. Now’s the time to make sure it’s in your vehicle’s glove box.

The color-coded tags are to be displayed in your vehicle during an evacuation, and upon your return.

The City of Tampa says the goal is to speed up re-entry for people who may need to assess damage to their property. The tags are also meant to keep criminals and looters away.

A similar program was implemented in coastal Pinellas County in 2015.

If you received a tag, but can’t find it, or if you don’t have one and live in a coastal evacuation zone, contact your local emegency management office.

In Tampa, go to https://www.tampagov.net/emergency-management.

In Pinellas County, the website is www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.

