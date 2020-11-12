Eta floods several homes in Longboat Key; residents evacuated to shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several residents in Longboat Key were evacuated to shelters Wednesday evening after their homes were flooded by Tropical Storm Eta.

The houses that took in water are off Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area and along St. Jude Drive. The fire department rescued five or seven people from these homes and took them to Manatee High School.

Long Boat Key Fire Rescue are advising people to avoid this area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss