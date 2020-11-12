Eta floods several homes in Longboat Key; residents evacuated to shelter

LONG BOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several residents in Longboat Key were evacuated to shelters Wednesday evening after their homes were flooded by Tropical Storm Eta.

The houses that took in water are off Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area and along St. Jude Drive. The fire department rescued five or seven people from these homes and took them to Manatee High School.

Long Boat Key Fire Rescue are advising people to avoid this area.

