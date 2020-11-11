Eta causes conflicting feelings for families and businesses in St.Pete

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta is causing conflicting feelings for families and businesses in St. Petersburg.

Many schools around the Tampa Bay Area let out early Wednesday and have altered plans for the remainder of the week. The Pinellas County School district announced students were dismissed early Wednesday and they will not have class on Thursday.

High school students were let out by 10 a.m., elementary school students by 11 a.m., and middle school students by noon. Classes were also canceled for Thursday, as were all after-school events.

8 On Your Side spoke with a concerned mom worried about the impact of the storm. Meanwhile, her teenager was thrilled to leave school early to go home to “sleep, chill and play video games”.

“I was just rushing. I was worried. I just need to pick him up and make sure he would be at home before that,” Santa Wezago said as she rushed to pick up her 16-year-old son from St. Pete High.





Pictures taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty of buses lined up for early dismissal at St.Pete High School.

“I think it’s cool, I don’t want to be at school,” Erisa Wezago said with a slight smile on his face as he glanced up at his mom.

A business owner on the waterfront in St.Pete beach is conflicted about the weather too.







Pictures taken by WFLA’s Christine McLarty of customers having a “hurricane party” and watching the weather at Woody’s Waterfront bar and grill in St.Pete Beach.

8 On Your Side spoke with the owner of Woody’s Waterfront bar and grill owner who is happy to be hosting a hurricane party today and we spoke with customers also happy. However, Marlene George said the bad weather is another thing on an already long list of things that will ultimately negatively impact business.

WATCH WFLA TONIGHT, CHRISTINE MCLARTY WILL HAVE LIVE REPORTS ON THIS STORY.