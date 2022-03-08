ESPN’s Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free

ABC/ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale sits at midcourt prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Villanova, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Awesome news baby! Broadcasting legend and Tampa Bay area icon Dick Vitale has announced he is cancer-free.

Back in October, the 82-year-old sportscaster announced that he received a second cancer diagnosis in 2021 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Before this diagnosis, Vitale previously had several surgeries in August to remove melanoma and was declared cancer-free.

With March Madness just around the corner, Dickie V posted to Twitter saying “my March Madness starts with a W baby!”

Truly awesome news for the diaper dandy!