Englewood father arrested after leaving 4-year-old at home to attend DUI school, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood father was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly left his 4-year-old son home alone for several hours while he attended DUI school in Venice.

According to deputies, the boy was found sitting by himself in front of a local business Saturday morning. The person who found the child said he began to cry and tried running away, but she was able to calm him down and call 911.

The child explained he woke up and realized his father was gone, so he decided to go for a walk. He gave deputies a description of their house and their vehicle.

The Department of Children and Families was called and helped identify the child’s father as 32-year-old Eric Sickler.

When deputies went to Sickler’s home, the door was unlocked, but no one was there.

They eventually interviewed Sickler once he returned from DUI school. He told deputies he had searched everywhere for the boy, but couldn’t find him.

Deputies said the DCF had notified Sickler that the child was safe at the District One office.

Sickler was arrested on a charge of neglect of a child without great bodily harm for failing to provide the care, supervision, and necessities to maintain a safe and healthy environment. He posted a $5,000 bond on Sunday.

