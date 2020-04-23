Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tampa show postponed to 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Elton John has postponed the remaining 2020 tour dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour until next year.

The decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the shows postponed, included a stop at Amalie Arena on May 26. He also had a performance scheduled in Orlando on May 28.

Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances are being asked to hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

LATEST STORIES: