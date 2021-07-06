Elsa closures: Tampa Bay businesses closing early in anticipation of severe weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Elsa is continuing to make its way past Key West, toward Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday, causing closures and cancellations across the Tampa Bay area.

At 11 a.m. ET, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The system was moving north-northwest at 10 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

It was announced Tuesday morning that Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 5 p.m. due to severe weather concerns.

In addition to the airport, 8 On Your Side has a county-by-county list of locations that are closing early due to weather conditions and when they are expected to reopen. If you know of a location or event that is closed or rescheduled, emailed online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

ZooTampa

The zoo is closed Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather. The zoo asked guests to check ZooTampa.org and its social media pages for the latest updates on park hours and operations.

Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Extended hours for the evening are cancelled. Those at the aquarium anticipate opening for regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet.

Tampa Bay History Center

The History Center in downtown Tampa will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The center will tentatively reopen Wednesday at noon based on conditions after the storm, and guests are asked to check out their social media for updates.

Two Shepherds Taproom

The Tampa dog bar is closed Tuesday and will update customers on weekend events as the storm progresses.

Lowry Parcade

The Lowry Parcade in Tampa is closed on Tuesday and its Tuesday tacos and trivia event will take place next Tuesday.

Pinellas County

Clearwater Beach

The beach will close Tuesday at 6 p.m. and access to Clearwater Beach via Memorial Causeway will be restricted. Clearwater police say if you do not live on the beach, have business or have a legitimate reason to travel should not be at the beach.

St. Pete Pier

The pier will close Tuesday at 2 p.m. and “will remain closed until further notice” due to the storm.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CMA will close Tuesday at 5 p.m. and plan to reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company

The Madeira Beach brewery will close early at 5 p.m. Tuesday and hope to operate with normal hours on Wednesday.

All Frenchy’s locations

In a Facebook post, it was announced that all Frenchy’s Clearwater Beach restaurants will be closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The restaurants will be open regular hours Wednesday if weather conditions allow.

Manatee County

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

The Bishop is closed Tuesday for the storm. Guests are asked to check back on their website and social media for updates regarding Wednesday hours.