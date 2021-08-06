Ed Sheeran to perform at NFL’s 2021 Kickoff Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Ed Sheeran performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy award-winning musician Ed Sheeran is set to perform during the 2021 NFL Kickoff event in Tampa ahead of the season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Yeah, my announcement is, I am playing the NFL Kickoff in Tampa Bay on Sept. 9,” he shared exclusively with Erin McLaughlin on TODAY. “And yeah, I’m really excited. First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan.”

He added, “It’s a big moment for me. I’ve never done anything really with the NFL.”

The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9. Sheeran is scheduled to perform at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 7 p.m. ET. Festivities at the park will begin around noon.

The performance will air on NBC during the NFL Network’s pregame coverage. A full stream will be available on NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL’s Facebook page.

For more information on how to attend the festivities, fans can visit NFL.com/KickoffExperience.