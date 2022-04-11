TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Easter is this weekend and various egg hunts, both large and small, are being held for children of all ages – and some even include adults!

From Armature Works, to Raprager Farms, to even under the water in St. Pete Beach, there’s something unique for every family to enjoy this year.

This county-by-county list will be updated with most Easter egg hunts as information comes in to our newsroom.

If you know of any other Easter egg hunts going on in the Tampa Bay area, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Location: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 001 N Blvd, Tampa

The Tampa Downtown Partnership will host this family-friendly egg hunt on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Nearly 40,000 plastic eggs will be distributed and children and adults are encouraged to participate.

There will be two timeframes for egg hunting, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 to 1:30 p.m. Eggs will be restocked within the short break.

Each age group will be given a specific combination of eggs to find and redeem to win a prize. Children’s prizes, while supplies last, range from a small stuffed toy or gift certificate for ice cream. For those 18 and older, participants are eligible to win a grand prize downtown staycation.

Participants can bring their own basket or decorate a bag, while supplies last.

The fun lasts until 2 p.m. and includes opportunities for photos with the Easter bunny, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

Location: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Armature Works is hosting an Easter-filled afternoon on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families are invited to the west lawn to visit the Easter bunny, participant in an “interactive DJ dance party, crafts and an Easter egg hunt.

Children should be pre-registered for the Easter egg hunt to participate. Those who find a gold egg will get a special prize from Astro Craft Ice Cream.

Location: Spanish American War Memorial Park, 4752 W Prescott St, Tampa

“Party Like Royalty” and “Queen Bee the Nanny” are hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. for kids 3 to 6 years old. Early bird tickets are $5 per child, and tickets the week of the event are $10 per child.

There will be games, a bounce house and meet-and-greets with the Easter bunny.

Pinellas County

Location: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

This is the inaugural year for the Easter egg hunt at the St. Pete Pier, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. More than 5,000 eggs will be hidden throughout Family Park, including 12 golden eggs filled with prizes like a $100 gift card to Astro Craft Ice Cream, a free membership to the St. Pete Museum of History, a gift basket courtesy of Doc Ford’s an more.

The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center will hide 12 eco-friendly paper eggs filled with unique prizes.

There will also be meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, vendors, face painting, balloon art and more.

The free event is open to kids ages 10 and under.

Location: Winter the Dolphins’ Beach Club, 655 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater

The eco-friendly waterfront hotel inspired by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s late rescue dolphin “Winter” will celebrate Easter on the beach on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt in the sand, Easter bunny photos and a bagged breakfast.

The event is free for beach club guests and $10 for visitors.

Location: St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St. Pete Beach

The underwater egg hunt at the community pool will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event and are $5 per child.

Pasco County

Location: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

The second annual Easter Festival at Raprager Farms will take place starting Friday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

There are multiple egg hunt times and more than 50,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the weekend. Tickets for multiple egg hunt times throughout the weekend are now available online and guests are asked to arrive to the farm 30 minutes before their scheduled time.

The Easter bunny will be in attendance for hugs and photos. There will also be baby chickens, ducks and rabbits for guests to see and hold, in addition to other activities.