Earth Week: Saving water saves planet – and money, Tampa Bay conservationist says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Earth Week, and 8 On Your Side is looking at ways you can help improve climate change and improve your life. Talking about conserving water doesn’t have to be a drag in the way that we live our lives. Thanks to technology and innovation, we can make small changes that make big impacts.

A water conservationist with Hillsborough County says there is a lot we can all be doing around the house to save water. He suggests starting with simple things like turning off the water when you’re brushing your teeth or shaving. If you’re washing laundry or dishes, make sure to run a full load instead of several smaller loads. That helps reduce in water waste.

You can also put in low-flow aerators that still put out good water pressure in our sinks and showers.

And finally, make sure to check for any leaks inside the home. Besides wasting water, you’re also wasting money.

“If you do have a leak, that water is leaving the system, you’re paying for it and you’re not using it at all. So you’re basically throwing money away at that point and time,” said David Glicksberg with the Sustainable Water Resources section of Hillsborough County. “It’s good for the environment, it’s good for all of us and it’s good for your pocketbook too.”

Doing our part means turning off the water in our home when we’re not using it.

“We don’t have an infinite amount of fresh, clean water for everybody. We all need to do our part, each and every day all year round to help save water,” said Glicksberg.

Look for leaks outside of faucets and in toilets. Hillsborough County water conservationists say it’s easy to do by putting a few drops of dark food coloring in the tank and then coming back in an hour to see if the coloring has leaked into the bowl. Usually that can mean a worn-out flapper valve needs to be replaced.

You should also look outside the home, where irrigation can amount to up to 50% of the water use in the house.

There’s an easy way to check if there’s a water leak in your home by looking at your water meter.

“With no water running, if that little triangle is moving that means that there’s a leak somewhere. That little triangle or leak detector should not be moving at all if you have all the water shut off,” said Glicksberg.

The county has rebates you can take advantage of that help replace some older toilets. You can also put money into your pocket by installing smart irrigation control sensors.

You can learn more on Hillsborough County’s website and on Tampa Bay Water’s website.