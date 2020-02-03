Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

TAMPA (WJHL, WFLA)- Officials with Earth Fare, Inc. announced Monday they would be closing all stores and starting inventory liquidation sales.

The news release added that all employees have been notified about the closures and that, “The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.”

Four of the 14 Earth Fare stores in Florida are in the Tampa Bay area. The stores in Oldsmar, Lutz, Seminole and Lakewood Ranch will all be closing.

LATEST STORIES: