PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters can cast their ballots early in five Tampa Bay area counties starting Monday.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office predicts 70,000 voters will cast their ballots before Election Day.

“Folks really just enjoy the convenience of voting prior to Election Day, whether that’s by mail or in person at one of our seven locations. It just provides for that flexibility,” Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus said.

The early voting process will begin Monday in Pinellas Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

“If we’re anything like Georgia, Florida is going to be really flexing some early voting. Things like inflation, reproductive rights, how we respond to hurricanes—those are things that might really drive voters in the state of Florida out,” said Dr. Tara Newsom, an American National Government professor at St. Petersburg College.

According to Newsom, early voting is an important part of the election process.

“In early voting, there is a propensity for Democrats to benefit from early voting. This is really interesting in the state of Florida because we have more Republicans registered to vote than Democrats. We have a large percentage of non-partisan affiliates but generally voting does benefit the Democratic party,” Newsom explained.

Marcus said, regardless of which candidates individuals are supporting they should get out and voice their vote.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Early voting hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dates: October 24 – November 6

Locations: Early Voting – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections (votehillsborough.gov)

PINELLAS COUNTY:

Early voting hours: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dates: October 24 – November 6

Locations: Early Voting (votepinellas.gov)

POLK COUNTY:

Early voting hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dates: October 24 – November 5

Locations: Polk County Supervisor of Elections > Events > 2022 November General Election (polkelections.com)

MANATEE COUNTY:

Early voting hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dates: October 24 – November 6

Locations: Early Voting (votemanatee.com)

SARASOTA COUNTY: