TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in the city of Tampa can head to the poll as soon as tomorrow morning to cast an in-person ballot for several city council runoff elections. While Mayor Jane Castor and Councilmembers Bill Carlson and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Henderson won their races outright, some voters may see as many as four races on their ballots.

In the District 2 city-wide seat, council member Guido Maniscalco is going head-to-head against Robin Lockett.

“Priority number one is going to try and tackle the affordable and attainable housing situation, which is huge,” Maniscalco said. “We see the prices of rent, the prices of real estate.”

Lockett agrees, but says the community isn’t being heard from nor spoken to.

“The whole housing issue, when the money was being available for the city, for citizens, no one knew,” Lockett said. “Because we were knocking on doors and no one knew that money was available.”

In District 6, newcomer Hoyt Prindle is running against incumbent Charlie Miranda.

“My private sector background and the public service I’ve already given the community sets me up well to get on to Tampa City Council,” Prindle explained. “And start digging in and fixing these challenges immediately.”

In a previous phone call with 8 On Your Side, Miranda said, “The public needs the best police and fire protection we can have. Our roads are in terrible condition and need to be addressed.”

He added that affordable housing was also a pressing issue.

In other races, Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins are facing off for the city-wide District 1 spot, and former State Senator Janet Cruz is battling incumbent Lynn Hurtak for her city-wide District 3 seat.

“I’ve only been on council for ten months,” Hurtak said. “But I’ve gotten wonderful feedback and I think it’s a huge testament to what I’ve been able to do.”

Cruz said people she’s spoken with are worried about housing.

“They’re worried about being pushed out of their homes and where they go if they are,” Cruz said. “They’re worried about their children not being able to live in the city of Tampa anymore.”

Early voting begins Monday, April 17, and runs until Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Election day is April 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.