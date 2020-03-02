Early voting locations, dates for 2020 Presidential Preference Primary across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA 8 On Your Side is your election headquarters. Early voting for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary is set to begin across Tampa Bay.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on March 17.

Below is some important information regarding Early Voting and what you need to do in order to be prepared:

Please bring one or two forms of identification that include your signature and photo. Without proper identification, you may still vote a provisional ballot, which will later be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility. Any of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee IDIf your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.

You should also bring your sample ballot to the polling place with notes on how you plan to vote.

Below is more information regarding each specific county in the Tampa Bay area. They are listed in ALPHABETICAL ORDER.

HERNANDO COUNTY

Early Voting starts: March 6 through March 14

Early Voting locations include:

South Brooksville Community Center located at 601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville, Florida 34601

Spring Hill Branch Library located at 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34608

Supervisor of Elections Branch Office Forest Oaks Government Center located at 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, Florida 34606

All Early Voting sites in Hernando County will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Early Voting starts: March 2 through March 15

During Early Voting, voters can go to any Early Voting site and their ballot will be printed for them at the voting location. This is different than Election Day voting when voters can only vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.

Early Voting locations include:

Apollo Beach Community Center located at 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, Florida 33572

Austin Davis Public Library located at 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa, Florida 33556

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, Florida 33596

Bruton Memorial Library located at 302 W McLendon St., Plant City, Florida 33563

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library located at 2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33610

Fred B. Karl County Center located at 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, Florida 33602

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library located at 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa, Florida 33611

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library located at 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library located at 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33626

New Tampa Regional Library located at 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33647

North Tampa Branch Library located at 8916 N Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33604

Northdale Recreation Center located at 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, Florida 33624

Port Tampa Community Center located at 4702 W McCoy St., Tampa, Florida 33616

Providence West Community Center located at 5405 Providence Rd., Riverview, Florida 33578

Riverview Branch Library located at 10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview, Florida 33578

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center located at 2514 N Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, Florida 33619

SouthShore Regional Library located at 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, Florida 33573

Northwest Elections Office located at 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa, Florida 33624

Southeast Elections Office located 10020 S US Hwy. 301, Riverview, Florida 33578

USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center) located at 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa, Florida 33620

Temple Terrace Public Library located at 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace, Florida 33617

Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library located at 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa, Florida 33615

West Tampa Branch Library located at 2312 W Union Street, Tampa, Florida 33607

All Early Voting sites in Hillsborough County will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Voters can also drop their Vote By Mail ballots off at any of the Early Voting sites while they’re open for voting.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Early Voting starts: March 7 through March 14

Early Voting locations include:

Three elections offices in Sarasota (Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane)

Venice (R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S)

North Port (Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail)

Sarasota Square Mall (8201 S Tamiami Trail)

North Sarasota Library (2801 Newtown Blvd)

All Early Voting sites in Sarasota County will be open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.