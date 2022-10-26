PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Early voting for the 2022 General Election started Wednesday morning in Pasco and Hernando counties.
Election officials say the early voting process is gaining popularity.
Five local counties have seen the following turnout after opening early voting locations on Monday:
- Hillsborough: 14,632
- Pinellas: 4,899
- Polk: 4,845
- Manatee: 4,767
- Sarasota: 8,065
Polls will be open in Pasco County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 5. You can cast your vote at these locations:
- West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
- Hudson LibrarY, 8012 Library Road, Hudson
- J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Holiday
- Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes
- Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes
- New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel
- Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
- Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills
- East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th Street, Dade City
Polls will be open in Hernando County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 5. You can cast your vote at these locations:
- South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Brooksville
- East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windermere Road, Brooksville
- Spring Hills Branch Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
- Hernando County Utilities Building, 15365 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville
- Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Boulevard, Spring Hill