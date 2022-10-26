PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Early voting for the 2022 General Election started Wednesday morning in Pasco and Hernando counties.

Election officials say the early voting process is gaining popularity.

Five local counties have seen the following turnout after opening early voting locations on Monday:

Hillsborough: 14,632

Pinellas: 4,899

Polk: 4,845

Manatee: 4,767

Sarasota: 8,065

Polls will be open in Pasco County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 5. You can cast your vote at these locations:

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey

Hudson LibrarY, 8012 Library Road, Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard, Holiday

Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey

Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th Street, Dade City

Polls will be open in Hernando County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 5. You can cast your vote at these locations: