TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to theaters in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary and can be seen in various locations across the Tampa Bay area.
The Academy Award-winning movie will return to AMC theaters starting this weekend, digitally remastered in IMAX.
The following locations are showing the film:
- AMC Veterans 24
- 9302 Anderson Rd, Tampa
- AMC The Regency 20
- 2496 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
- AMC Sundial 20
- 151 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
- AMC Woodland Square 20
- 3128 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
- Lakeside 18 Cinemas
- 1650 Center Dr, Lakeland
- AMC Sarasota 12
- 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Tickets to available showings at these theaters can be found online. Showings begin Friday at 4 p.m.