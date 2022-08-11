TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to theaters in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary and can be seen in various locations across the Tampa Bay area.

The Academy Award-winning movie will return to AMC theaters starting this weekend, digitally remastered in IMAX.

The following locations are showing the film:

AMC Veterans 24 9302 Anderson Rd, Tampa

AMC The Regency 20 2496 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon

AMC Sundial 20 151 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

AMC Woodland Square 20 3128 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Lakeside 18 Cinemas 1650 Center Dr, Lakeland

AMC Sarasota 12 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota



Tickets to available showings at these theaters can be found online. Showings begin Friday at 4 p.m.