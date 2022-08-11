TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to theaters in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary and can be seen in various locations across the Tampa Bay area.

The Academy Award-winning movie will return to AMC theaters starting this weekend, digitally remastered in IMAX.

The following locations are showing the film:

  • AMC Veterans 24
    • 9302 Anderson Rd, Tampa
  • AMC The Regency 20
    • 2496 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon
  • AMC Sundial 20
    • 151 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
  • AMC Woodland Square 20
    • 3128 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar
  • Lakeside 18 Cinemas
    • 1650 Center Dr, Lakeland
  • AMC Sarasota 12
    • 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Tickets to available showings at these theaters can be found online. Showings begin Friday at 4 p.m.