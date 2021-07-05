Elsa travel plans: Could Tampa Bay airports, bridges shut down?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of Elsa’s arrival, and the potential for strong winds and high waters, 8 On Your Side has a hurricane guide for Tampa Bay residents.

As of July 5, U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival, and the 8 On Your Side Weather Team is keeping an eye on the storm as it progresses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Tampa Bay on Saturday.

If you’re still going to hit the road or are visiting from out of town, what are the protocols for Tampa Bay’s bridges and airports to close down for safety?

The first thing to know is that the Florida Department of Transportation, and local officials, have a plan for keeping drivers safe during the storm.

The only major bridge in the area that could close from strong winds is the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. FDOT officials say its height is the biggest factor. If winds hit speeds of 40 mph or more, “the extreme height of it at the top” makes it necessary to temporarily close during a tropical storm or hurricane.

The other bridges in the area won’t close down unless there is debris or the Florida Highway Patrol physically blocks one during a storm. Drawbridges may close for marine operation, but FDOT says that’ll happen “within 12 hours of expected tropical storm winds.”

Unless local law enforcement thinks it’s necessary, FDOT will not close drawbridges to traffic, according to a Department spokesperson.

Still, with the weather getting heavy, FDOT gave a few tips for drivers to check for traffic changes:

Motorists download and monitor the FL511.com app for real-time traffic information.

Fill your gas tank/ fully charge your electric vehicle and stock your vehicle with emergency supplies.

Make certain your car’s emergency supply kit is stocked with a first aid kit, flashlights, extra batteries, jumper

Bridges aren’t the only things that may shut down in extreme weather, though.

Tampa International Airport is still open, but they do have a few guidelines in case the wind starts to get out of hand.

Typically, TPA says they limit their shuttles and other operations once winds being to stay at 40 mph, and if wind speeds reach 50 mph, they’ll “cease all operations.” Individual airlines make their own decisions on when to ground or divert their aircraft.

A TPA spokesperson says that in addition to strong winds, lightning and tornado warnings can also factor into ground stops. They advise travelers to check with their airlines to get the most up-to-date information for flight delays or cancellations as Elsa approaches.

If operations are limited or closed at TPA due to the storm, they’ll post updates over their official Twitter account.

A spokesperson for St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport says the tenants at the airport will be the ones responsible for any closures or delays due to the weather and advised travelers to check with their airlines about the status of their flights. Still, the representative said that they were not expecting any major delays at this point, but would continue to check for changes in status heading into Tuesday.

In Sarasota, a representative for SRQ passed along information from their latest pre-storm briefing to 8 On Your Side.

The most up-to-date flight information is still maintained on their website, but passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly if they need future flight status information.

SRQ is “preparing the airport for a strong wind and rain event” and are taking steps to prevent or minimize damage from flying debris during the storm.

The terminal closes daily after the final evening arrival and reopens before the first morning departure, and SRQ says it is important to know that the terminal building is not a storm shelter.

In the City of Tampa, movable bridges operated by the city will not be running after wind speeds rise to 35 mph or higher. The bridges will stay in the down position, and the city’s bridge crew will monitor storm progress.

City officials tell 8 On Your Side that power will be removed from the drawbridges ahead of the storm surge that could impact electrical components.

“It’s is expected that, in the case of TS Elsa, power will be cut to the draw bridges by around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6th,” said Scott Keith, Tampa’s Transportation Operations Chief, Mobility Department.

The Coast Guard will make a final call on restricting marine activity and the associated bridge operations, according to city officials.