TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dunkin’ is treating teachers who have returned or are returning to the classroom to a free medium coffee on Sept. 1.

Participating restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area are treating teachers and saying “thank you” with a free medium hot or iced coffee.

Dunkin’ has already brought back fall favorite flavors like pumpkin.

There is no purchase necessary and a limit of one coffee per guest. The offer excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew coffee.