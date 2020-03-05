Dunkin’ giving away free donuts every Friday this month

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank Goodness It’s Free Donut Friday!

Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday in the month of March.

But, you have to be a DDPerks member. You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.

The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.

