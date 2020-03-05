Dunkin’ giving away free donuts every Friday this month

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank Goodness It’s Free Donut Friday!
Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday in the month of March.
But, you have to be a DDPerks member. You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.
The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.
Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 NB, all SB lanes of I-75 closed due to crash in Sarasota
- Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour
- The New Team in Town: The XFL Tampa Bay Vipers
- Celestyal Cruises for Adventurous Travelers
- Dixie Chicks announce first album in 14 years