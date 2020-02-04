Duke Energy electric bills to increase in March due to storm recovery costs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
duke-energy_69741

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy customers in Florida will see slightly higher electric rates come March.

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved Duke Energy Florida’s request to collect millions of dollars to cover the costs related to 2019 Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor, the commission announced in a press release Tuesday.

The company was seeking $171 million for Hurricane Dorian and $400,000 for Tropical Storm Nestor, including interest.

Effective March 2020 through February 2021, Duke Energy customers will see an increase of $5.34 per 1,000 kWh of electricity on a typical monthly bill.

PSC Chairman Gary Clark explained that the higher bills will cover the cost to mobilize utility workers.

“Florida utilities had to mobilize a significant workforce to prepare for possible storm damage and be positioned to restore power as quickly as possible following Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor,” Clark said. “We will continue to scrutinize storm costs to minimize the impact on customer bills and ensure that Florida remains the leader in disaster preparation and post-storm restoration.”

Approximately 7,800 employees and contractors were prepared to restore power following Hurricane Dorian, which killed more than 60 people, caused $7 billion in damages, and cut off power to roughly 24,000 Duke Energy customers.

Duke Energy serves about 1.8 million customers in Florida.

The new charge is subject to refund as the PRC reviews the costs. The final amount to be recovered will be determined at a later date.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"

Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus"

BBB warns of tax ID theft scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of tax ID theft scam"

'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Hamilton' to hit theaters in 2021"

Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss