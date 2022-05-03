TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspected drunken driver who crashed into a trooper and endangered participants during the Skyway 10K in March is due in court on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Kristen Kay Watts went around barricades toward runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the 10K race on March 6.

Trooper Toni Schuck was hailed a hero after crashing into Watts’ BMW to stop her.

Watts, 52, of Sarasota was treated for minor injuries and later charged with DUI Serious Injury.

On Tuesday, she may learn when the case will go to trial. Watts is due in court at 8:30 a.m.