Drug Take-Back Day: Where to drop off unused prescriptions in Tampa Bay

People toss unneeded medicines into a bin as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Take-Back Initiative on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the the Allegheny County Police Department facility in McCandless, Pa. A release from the county said this annual event is for people to dispose of pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in the Tampa Bay area are teaming up this weekend to help fight drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Saturday marks a National Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts National Take Back Days twice a year – once in April and again in October. The goal is to give people across the country the chance to get rid of old medications safely, conveniently and anonymously.

During the National Take Back Day in April, authorities collected 937,443 pounds of drugs.

Saturday will be the DEA’s 18th Take Back Day. A total of 11,816,393 pounds – or 5,908.2 tons – of drugs have been collected throughout the first 17 collection dates.

Several police departments and sheriff’s offices in Tampa Bay are taking part in Saturday’s Take Back Day and will be at collection sites throughout the area.

You can find your closest collection site on the DEA’s website.

