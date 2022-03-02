Drivers beware: Parts of Skyway Bridge to close for 10K event Sunday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg are scheduled to close Sunday morning for the annual Skyway 10K.

Event organizers said the northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed Sunday, March, 6, from 3:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Additionally, 4th Avenue South near Tropicana Field will not be available for public access between MLK and 16th Street South from approximately 3 a.m. until 11 a.m., as the traffic flow will be reversed for bussing.

Southbound lanes of the bridge will remain open in only the southbound direction. Drivers who need to get across the bridge heading northbound will need to make other arrangements between 3:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Organizers said the annual 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation. More information visit Skyway10K.com