Live Now
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Driver sought after hitting teen bicyclist outside Hillsborough Co. school; FHP says

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
WFLA-County-Hillsborough-600x338-041114-vs_44693

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver fled the scene after hitting a 15-year-old bicyclist with her car outside a Hillsborough County high school Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the student was struck at the intersection of US-92 and Peach Street around 9 a.m. while on his way to Armwood High School. He was treated for minor injuries, and was not hospitalized.

The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk, FHP said.

The boy told police the driver stopped and spoke to him briefly, but then returned to her sedan and left the scene.

The driver is described as a 30-40-year-old woman driving an older model Toyota sedan and was wearing a pink sweater at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"

'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park"

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss