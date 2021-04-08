Driver sought after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Dale Mabry Highway Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Hamilton Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 23-year-old was riding his bicycle across Dale Mabry when he was struck by an SUV heading south on the highway. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver pulled into a parking lot, parked his SUV and ran off. He is believed to be a dark-skinned man with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. 

