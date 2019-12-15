Driver shot by motorcyclist on U.S. 19 in New Port Richey

Note: This story initially read that a motorcyclist was shot, as it was originally reported by the New Port Richey Police Department. The story has since been updated to reflect a change in the information provided by the chief of police.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver of a Jeep was hospitalized after being shot by a motorcyclist during an apparent road rage incident Sunday morning, the New Port Richey Police Department said.

The police department originally reported the motorcyclist was the one shot, but the story has since been changed by the police chief.

The incident happened near Sea Forest Drive.

The driver of the Jeep was hospitalized after being struck in the stomach area. He is expected to be ‘OK.’

Police are still looking for the shooter.

This story will be updated.

