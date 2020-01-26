Driver rescued from burning car by Hernando deputy, then arrested for DUI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office FB page

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was rescued by a Hernando Co. deputy from a burning vehicle after a head-on crash Saturday, then arrested for driving under the influence.

A head-on collision occurred on US-41 south of Lake Lindsay Road just after 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw one of the vehicles on fire with the driver still inside.

Hernando County K9 Deputy Jason Jernigan approached the fully engulfed vehicle and removed the driver, who was reportedly passed out behind the wheel.

Paramedics responded and attended to the driver. Deputy Jernigan was not injured in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and the driver pulled from the vehicle was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "At least 2 dead in crash at entrance to Tampa Airport"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss