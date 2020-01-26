Driver rescued from burning car by Hernando deputy, then arrested for DUI

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was rescued by a Hernando Co. deputy from a burning vehicle after a head-on crash Saturday, then arrested for driving under the influence.
A head-on collision occurred on US-41 south of Lake Lindsay Road just after 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw one of the vehicles on fire with the driver still inside.
Hernando County K9 Deputy Jason Jernigan approached the fully engulfed vehicle and removed the driver, who was reportedly passed out behind the wheel.
Paramedics responded and attended to the driver. Deputy Jernigan was not injured in the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and the driver pulled from the vehicle was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
