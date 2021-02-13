Driver loses control, crashes into pond in Safety Harbor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders in Clearwater are on scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a pond Saturday morning in the Safety Harbor area.

Police said the car crashed into a body of water just east of McMullen Booth Road, which runs north and south through Safety Harbor.

Police said the vehicle was traveling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pond.

All lanes of State Road 580 are shut down in the area.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and the Safety Harbor Fire Department are on scene as well.

