LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Driver hits Jeep trying to go around Tampa protesters; 2 arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) –Two people were arrested after a driver hit a Jeep trying to go around a march through SOHO in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, several dozen people took part in a march on Howard Avenue and were blocking traffic by standing in the road.

Police said the driver of a black Jeep tried to go around the crowd by driving on the sidewalk and was blocked by the protesters, including one who was driving a blue truck.

As the driver of the blue truck drove away, the driver of the Jeep tried to pass a white Kia that was also blocking his path. A person jumped in front of the Jeep, then the driver of the Kia hit the side of the Jeep intentionally, police said.

The driver of the Kia was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A second person was arrested for obstructing the investigation, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss