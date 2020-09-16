Driver hits Jeep trying to go around Tampa protesters; 2 arrested

TAMPA (WFLA) –Two people were arrested after a driver hit a Jeep trying to go around a march through SOHO in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, several dozen people took part in a march on Howard Avenue and were blocking traffic by standing in the road.

Police said the driver of a black Jeep tried to go around the crowd by driving on the sidewalk and was blocked by the protesters, including one who was driving a blue truck.

As the driver of the blue truck drove away, the driver of the Jeep tried to pass a white Kia that was also blocking his path. A person jumped in front of the Jeep, then the driver of the Kia hit the side of the Jeep intentionally, police said.

The driver of the Kia was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A second person was arrested for obstructing the investigation, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

