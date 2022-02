TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Causeway and Maritime Boulevards.

Police said the vehicle caught fire and they used extinguishers to put out the blaze.

The driver died, but their passenger survived. There is no word on their condition.

Causeway Boulevard is expected to reopen soon.