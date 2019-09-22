Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing man on scooter, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a man on a scooter.

Deputies say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Carlos Bladimir Carcamo Valladarez was driving his car westbound on E. Fletcher Avenue. That’s when an unidentified man was driving a black motorized scooter southbound in the southbound lane of E. 19th Street.

The unknown man entered the intersection into the path of Valladarez’s car, according to deputies. Valladarez hit the scooter and continued west, crossed the median into the westbound lanes before coming to a final stop along the south curb of eastbound W. Fletcher Avenue.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

Deputies say they conducted a DUI investigation while at the site of the crash.

Valladarez consented to a blood draw and breath test and was arrested for DUI manslaughter.