Drew Street business evacuated after hazmat situation in Clearwater, traffic affected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were evacuated from a building after a hazerdous materials incident in Clearwater Wednesday morning.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department said it responded to a hazmat situation in the 600 block of Drew Street and evacuated workers at a cabinet-making company. No injuries have been reported.

Officials have blocked off Drew Street from Myrtle Avenue to Garden Avenue while they investigate the matter. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.