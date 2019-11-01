Dressbarn begins store-closing sales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dressbarn began liquidation sales on Friday as the retail chain prepares to shut down all 544 stores.

In May, the Ascena retail group announced plans to close all locations after fears of bankruptcy.

The company that also owns Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant sold Dressbarn in 2019.

The retailer is slashing clothing prices up to 40 percent until the stores close in late December.

Ascena retail group says Dressbarn will return with a new owner as an online clothing store in 2020.

To find a Dressbarn location near you, click here.

