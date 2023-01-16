TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast was held at the JW Marriott in Tampa on Monday.

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs hosted the event, “Dream Like King,” encouraging all who attended to be a better version of themselves in honor of the late civil rights leader.

TOBA was founded in 1979 with the mission to inspire and prepare leaders to advocate for the Black community.

Thousands of people attended the event, including politicians, law enforcement and other members of the community. Dr. Rosyln Clark Artis was this year’s keynote speaker. She is the first Black woman to serve as president of Benedict College in South Carolina.

It was a day of peace, service and remembrance, at a time when all three are needed.

“That’s the power of this event,” said TOBA board member Clinton Parris. “It brings all aspects of our community together first. Second, we inspire our corporate and political leadership to make sure they are present so they can engage the community in such a way.”