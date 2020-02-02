Dozens volunteer for annual GaspOur Beads Cleanup

Live Now
TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Gasparilla has come and gone, but many are still searching for beads.

Dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday cleaning up Tampa Bay’s water ways with the 4th Annual GaspOur Beads Cleanup.

The group of volunteers consisted of boat captains, divers, and even walkers who cleaned in the water and the seawall from Peter O. Knight Airport to Marjorie Park on Davis Islands.

The goal of the cleanup is to remove as much Gasparilla debris as possible.

“It’s more than just the beads, it is basically any debris we can get our hands on,” said organizer Mica Neal.

For many, this is a tradition, but for Marc Arrendale, this is his first time volunteering.

“It should be a community effort to help clean up our waterway. We have to take care of the home that we live in,” said Arrendale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

