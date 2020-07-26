Dozens search for missing St. Pete mother and daughter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Dozens of friends, family members, and coworkers gathered Sunday morning to help search for missing mother and daughter, Angela and Alexis Jolley.

“Our concern is at least finding the last place they were and then you can go from there,” said family friend Craig Horton.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the mom and daughter were last seen at 11:30 p.m. on July 22 at their home in St. Petersburg.

Family members say it is highly unusual for them to disappear without letting anyone know. Police said their phones were found at their residence and neither showed up for work on Thursday.

Police believe the two women could be in a 2018 Toyota Camry. 8 On Your Side is told it has a Florida tag with the license plate Y33DGE.

A Facebook page was set up with pictures of Angela and Alexis, as well as the two dogs, in hopes someone will recognize them or to post any updates on the search for them.

If you know their whereabouts, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

