Dozens rally in St. Pete to protect USPS amid nationwide concerns over funding, mail-in voting

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The fight to protect the postal service is growing in Tampa Bay amid nationwide concerns over funding and mail-in voting.

Representatives Kathy Castor and Charlie Crist rallied Tuesday to protect the mail service at the History Open Air Post Office downtown St.Pete.

“We have a message for President Trump, don’t mess with the USPS!” Castor said at the rally.

“I believe this is outrageous for the administration to stand in the way of the delivery of the mail for the people of America, for several reasons,” said Crist.

Crist said if there was no USPS it would stop seniors from getting prescription medicine, stop overseas troops from voting in elections, and stop citizens from having a safe way to vote during the pandemic.

“The [Trump] Administration has stated clearly that they don’t have confidence in the post office. Well, I do,” Crist said.

They rallied alongside members of the Tampa area American Postal Workers Union, the Rural Letter Carriers Association, and The National Association of Letter Carriers.

Al Friedman said he’s been employed with the postal service for more than 40 years. He’s also the president of the Florida State Association of Letter Carriers

“Last year we delivered 1.2 billion medications to the elderly,” Friedman said. “Not only that, but we also delivered 99% of medications to veterans.”

Friedman said he’s a disabled veteran who relies on the postal service to get his medicine.

“When you want to come in here and attack our service, eight years running the most trusted government agency we have a problem with that. Don’t make the post office a political football. We are here to serve America,” said Friedman.

“People often ask, how can I help? I emplore you, please contact your senators, rick scott, marco rubio, tell them to support a stimulus relief bill for the postal service,” said Natasha Patterson, President of Florida Rural Letter Carriers’ Association.

For more details about how to take action, go to https://heroesdelivering.com/.

